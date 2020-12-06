Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. EMS Capital LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of WMG opened at $29.57 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

