Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Potbelly worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBPB. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Potbelly by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Potbelly by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.29 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Research analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $36,470.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,666.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brandon P. Rhoten sold 9,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $37,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,382 shares of company stock worth $137,169. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.