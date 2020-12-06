Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Popular by 153.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 54,474 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

