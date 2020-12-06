Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CL King boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.95 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $824.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

