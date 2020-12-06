Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 386,331 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $22,599,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,733,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $9,800,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 87.0% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 309,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 143,802 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.96 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

