Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,224 Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NYSE:GTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NYSE:GTH) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Genetron worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Genetron by 108.3% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Genetron in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of GTH stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

