Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 76.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $26.52 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

