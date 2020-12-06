ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRAY. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $549.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

