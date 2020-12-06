Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,426,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after purchasing an additional 212,472 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,589,000.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,643.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $114,111.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,911.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,508.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

