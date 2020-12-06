Visteon (NYSE:VC) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.99

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.99 and last traded at $128.68, with a volume of 2368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 7,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,211,000.

Visteon Company Profile (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

