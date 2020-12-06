Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 194 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 194 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 191.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

