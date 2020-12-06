Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Sunday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF stock opened at $124.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $126.38.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.