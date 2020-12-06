Wedbush Comments on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

BKU stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 89.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after acquiring an additional 964,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 836,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 718,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 488.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 665,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

