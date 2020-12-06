Wedbush Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

