Wedbush Comments on TCF Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of TCF opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 131.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

