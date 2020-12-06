Wedbush Comments on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sidoti raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 110,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 119.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 74.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

