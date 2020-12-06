Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Wedbush also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,448.34% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

