WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) Downgraded to Hold at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities cut shares of WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.50.

Shares of WMD opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$71.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. WeedMD Inc. has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that WeedMD Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V)

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

