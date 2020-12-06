Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Trading 11.6% Higher

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s share price was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 233,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 348,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

