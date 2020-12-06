William Blair Comments on Vapotherm, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Vapotherm in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE VAPO opened at $27.17 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $697.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of -1.47.

In other Vapotherm news, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $599,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,689 shares of company stock valued at $768,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 520.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vapotherm by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 204.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.