William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NuCana in a report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.99). William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NCNA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NuCana in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NuCana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

NuCana stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in NuCana by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

