Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist increased their target price on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Woodward stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

