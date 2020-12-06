Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.80

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 1278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $1,381,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,590,259.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,263 shares of company stock worth $9,792,710. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

