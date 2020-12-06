Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,957 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple by 303.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apple by 273.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

