Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.29.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at $636,019.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.