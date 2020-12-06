Yext (NYSE:YEXT) PT Lowered to $20.50

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YEXT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $156,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,357,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,222,030.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,940 shares of company stock worth $4,977,847 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

