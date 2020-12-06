Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GrafTech International’s earnings. GrafTech International posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrafTech International will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrafTech International.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders have sold a total of 11,226,194 shares of company stock valued at $81,077,797 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

