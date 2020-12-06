Zacks: Analysts Expect Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Perspecta posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. FMR LLC grew its position in Perspecta by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 32.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 86.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

