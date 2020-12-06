Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.06). USA Compression Partners reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($6.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAC opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.