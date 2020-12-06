Zacks Investment Research Comments on Elys Game Technology, Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59.

In related news, CEO Michele Ciavarella bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $226,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,223.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $640,550. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

