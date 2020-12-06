Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Hold

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NCBS. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of NCBS opened at $69.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $81,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,791. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

