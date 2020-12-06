Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Sell

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $322.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.57. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

