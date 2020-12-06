Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to Sell

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UDR is poised to gain from its diverse portfolio, with superior product-mix of A/B quality properties in key markets. Further, banking on technology, and scale and organizational capabilities will likely drive long-term growth and margin improvement. Apart from these, the company has a robust balance sheet which gives it a strong footing to sail through these uncertain times. However, the company’s performance in the recent quarters reflects the adverse impact of the pandemic and related economic challenges, and unfavorable government regulations on its business. Moreover, given the prevalence of the pandemic and its adverse impact, low demand for apartments and impaired rent-paying capability of tenants will hurt rental rates, occupancy and rent collections. Further, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of UDR by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,303,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UDR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 427,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 696,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after buying an additional 304,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

