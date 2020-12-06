Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Hold

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

WMC stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Murphy purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 783,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 315,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 300,432 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 774.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 103,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.