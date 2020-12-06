Zacks Investment Research Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.55.

SNOW stock opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.08. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

