Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNDA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $730.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 203,873 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 166,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

