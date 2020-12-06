Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRRM. BTIG Research increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of VRRM opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,905,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

