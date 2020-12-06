Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Buy

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.