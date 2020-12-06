Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) to “Hold”

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on WPG. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $1.15 on Friday. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $215.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 224,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

