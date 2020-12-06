Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $148.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

NYSE ZEN opened at $135.88 on Friday. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $151,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $41,546.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $113,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,515 shares of company stock worth $14,985,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

