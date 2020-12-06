Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 26,794 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,377,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,363 shares in the company, valued at $108,781,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

