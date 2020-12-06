Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by Pritchard Capital from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.44.

ZS opened at $180.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,781 shares of company stock worth $35,087,359 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zscaler by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

