Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

ZUMZ opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $158,137.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Insiders sold 145,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zumiez by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

