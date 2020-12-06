Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Zuora worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 50.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,866,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 623,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 42,732,400.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 97.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 502,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

ZUO stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $113,090.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,982 shares of company stock valued at $210,444. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

