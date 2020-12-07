$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. American Software reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

AMSWA opened at $16.30 on Friday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $529.42 million, a PE ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 218.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

