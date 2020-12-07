$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for (RDS.A)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. (RDS.A) reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that (RDS.A) will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for (RDS.A).

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

RDS.A stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. (RDS.A) has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on (RDS.A) (RDS.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.