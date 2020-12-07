-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Surface Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $348.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $12,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

