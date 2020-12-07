$0.68 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $65.97 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.