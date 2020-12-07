$0.68 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $65.97 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.