-$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.72). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

