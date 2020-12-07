12,310 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

